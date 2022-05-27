The teaser trailer for the new Star Wars series "Andor" looks pretty radical

I was already looking forward to Disney's Andor miniseries, focusing on Rogue One's token badass, Cassian Andor. But the newly released teaser trailer makes me even more excited. Just as Rogue One leaned (gently) into the radicalization side of freedom fighting, Andor looks like it's not shying away from tackling colonialist oppression — in other words, the literal imperialism of the Imperial forces.

Will the Mouse neuter that a little bit? Probably. Will Andor return us to the forest moon of Endor? Probably not. But I'm still looking forward to it anyway.

Andor is out in August.