Morrowind is 20 years old. Here's a fantastic retrospective to download and read.

Morrowind 20 Year Anniversary is a gorgeous fanmade retrospective of one of the most strikingly odd computer role-playing games of all time. It's available to download as a PDF, and the website's as good a gateway as any to the various efforts to update the game's beautiful but aging graphics and hinky ol' UX.

It may be hard to believe, but as of 2022, Bethesda Softworks' The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is 20 years old. For so many who have played the game, the music, and the memories of playing have inspired deep nostalgia. For others, the ability to mod the game captured imaginations and inspired creativity. So, on this 20-year anniversary of one of the best RPGs ever created, we created a book capturing vignettes of the fans' memories of the game, what it means to them, what makes it special, all these years later.

I have such good memories of this game, I'll never share them. Welcome, Moon and Star, to this place where destiny is made.