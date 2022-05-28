This minimalist light packs a maximalist punch

A beautiful light can really tie together a room or even a car for that matter. And while there are some really not-so-subtle ones that can drum up conversation, you're much better off having a more subdued-looking light that lets its color do the speaking.

Unfortunately, there's no shortage of tacky and attention-grabbing pieces of furniture out there, and lamps are no exception. Thankfully you can purchase Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for just $79.99, that's a 46% markdown from its MSRP of $149 if you order it before May 31st as a part of our Memorial Day Sale. No coupon code is necessary to capitalize on this deal.

The Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is designed to conserve as much space as possible, effortlessly fitting into the corners of any room in your home. Its compact size doesn't prevent it from making a huge statement in other ways. It features soft-white, integrated LEDs which can be customized to your heart's content; how do over 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects sound for customizability? And in terms of sturdiness, it comes with a quality metal finish and weighted rubber bottom to ensure it's safe.

With all of these features, it's no surprise that Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp has such high reviews. One verified reviewer said that the light makes for a perfect gift, "Works as advertised. If you are looking for something special to give as a Christmas or birthday gift, this is it." Another verified reviewer even said that the lamp was able to alleviate some seasonal sadness, "This light is so delightful. It is picking me up from the grey Michigan weather! It is a beautiful accent in my living room."

You can enjoy this incredible offer right now for just $79.99 if you purchase Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp before May 31st as a part of our Memorial Day Sale. That's a 46% markdown from its original MSRP of $149. You don't need a coupon code, just order it before the sale ends!

Prices subject to change.