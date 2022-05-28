Why don't people consider video games art?

Watching the leaps that video games have made during my lifetime has been stunning. I remember when the concept of a system possessing anything more than 16 bits was a jaw-dropping proposition. Now I can disembowel the captain of a U-boat in vivid 4k during breakfast.

With the increased graphical fidelity that video games now boast comes an equally impressive user interface that allows games to be more immersive than ever before. However, some people still have difficulty accepting or believing that video games are as artistic as a film. The most vocal detractors of the medium have various reasons for their aversion to games, but their conclusion is always the same: games aren't art.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Core-A-Gaming takes a look at the biases that critics have. The video most notably tackles the opinions of the late great Roget Ebert and his now infamous article about video games.