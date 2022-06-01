Learn finance and MBA skills from a bestselling author for $60

If you're looking to learn business finance but don't want to head back to college, you might want to peruse the wide world of e-learning. There are countless qualified educators who you can study under on your own time, allowing you to create a training path that works for you.

For example, bestselling author and business teacher Chris Haroun is offering a three-course professional finance bundle for $59.99, and it even comes with a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license for Windows.

This training is brought to you by Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, MBA graduate from Columbia University, and author. Forbes recently featured Chris's book, 101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You In Business School, in its list of "6 Books Every Entrepreneur Needs To Read Right Now."

In his courses, Chris will teach you firsthand everything that you need to know about the business, including how to start going public with your stellar skills. In addition, you'll gain a solid financial literacy and understand how to pursue more advanced finance goals to get a better hang of your personal finances and add your financial expertise to your professional resume. And in the third course, Chris will walk you through how to manage a portfolio, build financial models, learn more about interest rates, and you'll even learn how an IPO works.

Finally, the bundle features a Windows license for Microsoft Office 2021 Professional in the first course. These tools can help you be more productive in every stage of development, like processing paperwork or creating presentations from scratch. In addition, the ribbon-based user interface provides quick access to all its available features, tools, and customizations. For example, users can easily customize font, layout, indentation size of type in documents, and more.

Don't wait to grab this deal if you need the tools and financial training that every professional uses to get ahead. Get the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun for $59.99. That's an excellent savings of 93%, but it's only available through June 19.

