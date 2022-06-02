Get yourself a refurbished iPad at a great price

It's hard to dispute that one of the best innovations of the past twenty years is the iPad. It's revolutionized the way people consume media on the go, including how they read and scroll timelines in their downtime. Plus, they can enable you to do some downright cool and interesting stuff.

But the biggest downside of purchasing an iPad is most definitely the price. They can be a bit expensive, to say the least. Fortunately, these nifty tablets are built to last, so buying a refurbished, lightly used iPad is a great way to enjoy all its features at a significant discount. The only thing better might be purchasing a refurbished iPad on sale, and we happen to have a 128GB Apple iPad Air 2 available at 9% off its already low MSRP.

The refurbished iPad Air has a stunning 9.7-inch Retina display, but that doesn't mean it's clunky. On the contrary, it's sleek and slim at only 6.1mm and weighing 0.96 pounds. Those features make it very easily portable while still fast and responsive, with incredible battery life. It comes equipped with 128GB of storage capacity to download photos, videos, and essential files directly. The 8MP camera allows you to take incredible pictures and videos while on the go. The best part? It has wireless connectivity over WiFi and cellular so that you can easily connect to other portals and devices.

The refurbishing process is thorough in making sure that the iPad works and looks brand new. It must pass through functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. It comes with a minimum 90-day warranty and all necessary and relevant accessories for use.

Right now, you can purchase Apple Ipad Air 2 128GB – Gold (Refurbished: WiFi + Cellular) for just $240.99. That's a 9% markdown from its MSRP of $266.

Prices subject to change.