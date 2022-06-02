Just when you thought celebrity nostrum-peddling couldn't get any worse…

People are sunning their anuses, guzzling their own urine, and drinking semen, all to stay young and healthy and vibrant. Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse…. Well, it always does. 41-year-old Kim Kardashian recently said in an interview promoting her skincare line that she'd be willing to eat feces if it would help her stay young.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she joked.

Yummy.

Thankfully, there's no poop in her new skincare line. But you probably won't be able to afford it, anyway, since her products are "considerably more expensive" than other skincare lines. But she doesn't care, and if you're reading this, you're probably not her target audience anyway.