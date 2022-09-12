Florida Christian school teacher loses her job and faces jail for twerking on a student

39-year-old school teacher Julie Hoover has now been accused of twerking upon a student at their prom. Previously Hoover had been reported to authorities after a mother found text messages on her son's phone from Hoover, detailing plans to sneak him into Hoover's bedroom.
Hoover is no longer employed by the school and faces a mess of charges.
WFLA:
Investigators said at least two other people tried to stop Hoover while she danced on the student, even getting between the two.
Hoover was arrested on contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.
However, this wasn't the first time Hoover was put behind bars for alleged misconduct. Last June, Hoover was arrested for allegedly sexting an 18-year-old high school senior, according to deputies.
The student's mother reported the misconduct to deputies on June 2 after she found the messages on the teen's phone, which allegedly included a plan to sneak the student into Hoover's home while her husband was at work.