Miami-Dade school declines to recognize October as National LBGTQ+ history month

The Miami-Dade school board has declined, 8 to 1, not recognizing October as National LBGTQ+ history month. Naturally, it sounds like Christian Fascists were there to scream at folks.

Orlando Sentinel:

The Miami-Dade School Board overwhelming decided against recognizing October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History month, which included a measure to teach 12th graders about two Supreme Court cases affecting the LGBTQ community.

Parents, teachers and students spoke for more than three hours Wednesday, with one group citing indoctrination of students and the other speaking about how Nazis ostracized gays and lesbians with a pink triangle. The board then voted 8-1 against the measure, which was proposed by board member Lucia Baez Geller.

…

Throughout the year, other months are recognized to teach students about history, including Hispanic Heritage, Black history and women's history. October is National LGBT History Month.

Last year, the school board recognized LGBTQ month, but did not include the provision to add the two Supreme Court cases.