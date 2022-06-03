Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to Wired about his IT Army, Big Tech, and social media savvy

Wired's Geoffrey Cain had a moment with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Kyiv presidential palace during which they talked about Big Tech, Starlink, social media, and Ukraine's IT Army. From Wired:

You have called on many companies—including some Big Tech firms—to end their operations in Russia. Do you feel that they are doing enough?

Sanctions are in effect now, so many Russian military factories are not working at the moment. They will not be able to build some equipment because of these sanctions. We are very happy with that.

Unfortunately, there are many other companies still operating there. When we have recovered Russian weapons during or after battles, we've found that many shells and parts of weapons were made by Western companies. So, in fact, we are fighting not only against Russia but against all those companies as well. We have appealed to those countries to stop such cooperation.

Are you willing to name those countries and companies?

I'm ready, but I don't think they're ready to hear that about themselves.