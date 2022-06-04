Maintain your lawn and your sanity with over $300 off for this mower

There's hardly anything better than a beautifully manicured lawn. It comes with a sense of pride because a luscious green landscape can make you feel wonderful just by looking at it. However, the unfortunate reality is that maintaining your lawn can leave you feeling exhausted and wanting to act like this.

Luckily, you don't have to mow your lawn or pay for an expensive landscaper when owning a SØMLØS G1s. Right now, this robot lawnmower is on sale for just $1,299 as a part of our Father's Day Sale — no coupon is necessary to score this discount!

The SØMLØS G1s comes equipped with the latest Adaptive Terrain Control, enabling it to take care of itself. It comes with digital tilt, lift, rain, and bumper sensors so that it can contour around your lawn efficiently. In addition, it's self-aware enough to know when the yard is done and to return itself to its dock for recharging. The best part? You can choose what mode you want it in, such as spot mowing, random, edge-cut mowing, and pivot to get the lawn looking exactly how you want it to. It also has zero emissions, so you can feel guilt-free using it.

With these fantastic features, it's no surprise that SØMLØS G1s has stellar reviews from numerous sources. MacLife was excited in particular by the SØMLØS G1s's precision, noting, "The result is impressive. The blades of grass are neatly cut off, the clippings remain in place and serve as a future source of nutrients." Pocketlint was particularly happy with the robot mower's efficiency, stating, "We like how quiet and self-sufficient the SØMLØS G1 is. Trundling around your garden with regularity and efficiency in mind."

Right now, you can purchase SØMLØS G1s Robot Lawn Mower on sale for just $1,299 as a part of our Father's Day Sale. That's a considerable markdown from its MSRP of $1,634!

