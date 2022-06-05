There is a Museum of Broken Relationships in Croatia

The Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb, Croatia is a collection of objects from relationships that didn't work out for one reason or another. The museum is a place to donate objects that remind you of your relationship that you'd like to keep safe, but don't want to look at every single day. You never know what you might find at the museum. In the video, you'll see everything from clothing to a prosthetic leg to a small rabbit toy. These items and their stories get put on display for the public to see once they are donated.

