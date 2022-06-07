FedEx driver screamed and cursed at by racist driveway owner while delivering a package to his house

Maarco29 is a FedEx driver. He was about to deliver a package to man in Washington state who started screaming about how he didn't want Maarco on his driveway. "I own this driveway and I own that driveway," the man boasted.

Maarco tried to calmly explain that he had a package for him, but the angry driveway tycoon continued to scream and verbally abuse the driver.

As Maarco drove away, a woman (presumably the man's wife) demanded the package. Maarco wisely kept driving. The proud owner of not one, but two, driveways then screamed "Go back to Mexico, you fucking beaner!"