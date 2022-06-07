Podcaster makes $18,000 a month playing recordings of static

After you get tired of listening to wealthy fascist-adjacent bloviators complain to their millions of listeners about how they are being hurt by cancel culture, you can relax by tuning into one of many white noise podcasts offered on Spotify. While the "hosts" of programs like "Calming White Noise," "Best Noise Labs," "Relaxing White Noise," and "Deep Sleep Sounds" don't have one million dollar contracts like Spotify's top star, at least one of them is making $18,000 playing recordings of static.

Bloomberg interviewed Todd Moore of Florida, who quit a job in cyber security in 2009 to work on a white noise app. In 2019 Moore launched a white noise podcast named "Tmsoft's White Noise Sleep Sounds" and he says his show gets 50,000 listens a day. He has five employees on his "white noise team."

From Bloomberg: