These videogames are queer

Along with TV and movies, videogames are slowly (albeit too slowly) catching up to reality with representations of diversity including LGBTQ+ characters. In celebration of Pride Month, Wired's Reece Rogers rounded up "8 Queer Video Games Worth Playing." Here are a couple:

Bugsnax A PlayStation exclusive at launch, Bugsnax is now available on PC as well as Switch and Xbox consoles. It's a casual game that a wide variety of people may enjoy. You play as a journalist attempting to investigate odd occurrences on Snacktooth Island. The game's opening minutes incorporate a nonchalant moment of queer affection, and Bugsnax has a nonbinary character. "In short, asking queer creators to be part of the process is a great way to arrive at inclusive practices," said creative director Kevin Zuhn in an interview with with Rock Paper Shotgun.