CPR News can not confirm that all of the 3,700 democrats in Western Colorado who have switched their party affiliation to unaffiliated, did so to vote against the bloody diarrhea-inducing pork slider purveying Congressperson Lauren Boebert… but they've interviewed a few who certainly have.

CPR News:

Thousands of voters have recently left the Democratic Party in Western Colorado — some as part of a grassroots effort to defeat Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in her upcoming primary election.

Among them is Steven Hallenborg of Montrose.

"Well, I'm a lifelong Democrat, and now I'm unaffiliated," he said. Because he changed his affiliation, he now can vote against Boebert in the June 28 Republican primary.

It's impossible to say how many of those switchers are hoping to influence the Boebert-Coram primary. Some may be displeased with the Democrats, or may have simply moved away. But reporters have heard from numerous liberal and unaffiliated voters in the district who want to dump Boebert.