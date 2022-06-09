90 women file $1 billion lawsuit against FBI for idly sitting by as Larry Nassar continued to sexually assault them for 421 days

"The FBI knew that Larry Nassar was a danger to children when his abuse of me was first reported in September of 2015. For 421 days they worked with USA Gymnastics and USOPC to hide this information from the public and allowed Nassar to continue molesting young women and girls. It is time for the FBI to be held accountable," said NCAA national champion gymnast Maggie Nichols in a statement. Nichols is one of 90 young women who are suing the FBI for more than $1 billion after it tragically bungled its investigation of child rapist and former U.S. Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar.

From NBC News:

The majority of the claimants say Nassar abused them after his abuse was reported to the FBI in 2015, during a yearlong period in which no meaningful investigative action was taken and Nassar continued to sexually abuse young women and children. Many are athletes who were associated with the USA Gymnastics program or with Michigan State University, where Nassar maintained a clinic.

The Justice Department announced just before the Memorial Day weekend that the individual FBI agents whom the inspector general identified as responsible for the failure of the investigation — and for subsequent attempts to mislead investigators for the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General — would not face charges.