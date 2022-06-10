Judge halts Infowars' bankruptcy

After Alex Jones' various courtroom defeats, his companies declared bankruptcy. The effort, widely understood to be an attempt to delay and limit Jones' financial liability, hasn't gone well, and today is apparently over.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez approved the deal after a brief court hearing. The judge's action allows the parents' defamation lawsuits against Jones to continue in Texas and Connecticut, where trials are pending on how much he should pay families after judges in both states found Jones and his companies liable for damages.