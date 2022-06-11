This adorable Orangutan Rambo is a musical genius. Watch him whistle into a recorder, strum, shake a tambourine, and play the xylophone. He's grooving. I love Rambo's little outfit, too. I want front row seats at Rambo's concert!
Orangutan named Rambo is a musical genius
