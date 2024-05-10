Woman caught hiding in Southwest overhead bin before takeoff (video)

Just when you thought air travel couldn't get any weirder, this video showing a passenger contorting herself into the overhead compartment before takeoff will prove you wrong.

According to witness Monique Guzman, fellow flyers on a Southwest flight from Albuquerque to Phoenix seemed unfazed by the bizarre sight of a woman cozying up amid the carry-on luggage. "Just casually walking past her," Guzman said.

Thankfully, a vigilant flight attendant spotted the maverick traveler before the plane left the gate.

Previously: Southwest kicks off woman for petting her own puppy, then kicks off 2 others for their `attitude` (video)