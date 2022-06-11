This Ultra-Efficient Vape Is The Discreet, Convenient Way To Smoke Cannabis 

Since the start of the pandemic, there's been a big jump in marijuana use. However, the world is healing, and we're no longer stuck at home. So most of us can't toke up whenever we'd like. Unless that is, you're vaping cannabis, which is one of the most efficient and effective ways to get stoned discreetly. According to research, vaping converts 46 percent of THC in cannabis to vapor, while a typical cannabis joint only converts about 25 percent. So if you're looking for a discreet and effective way to get high while going about your day, you need to know about the absolute best vape on the market, the PAX ERA PRO.

Image via PAX

You'll never refer to your PAX ERA PRO as simply a vape pen because it does so much more. One of the best things about this compact, portable vaporizer is its. These pods provide a better, more targeted high; they also let you skip the prep, mess, and smell associated with other ways of consuming cannabis concentrates. Coupled with top-of-the-line features like instant draw, patented temperature control, and the PAX app, you'll experience the convenience of getting high like never before. Plus, PAX's wide range of available strains has made it a fan favorite among all kinds of cannabis consumers. Simply charge your PRO, insert your favorite pre-filled pod, and enjoy. It's just that easy.

Image via PAX

What makes PAX products like the PAX ERA PRO deliver an exceptional vape experience is their sophisticated design. It comes constructed from a slate-covered, bead-blasted anodized aluminum that looks as slick as it feels. However, this material is also functional since it can evenly distribute the heat generated by the battery.

Speaking of heat, one of the PAX ERA PRO's key features is its ability to adjust its temperature automatically. This preserves the flavor and potency of the concentrate so every puff tastes the same regardless of how much cannabis oil remains in the pod. You can regulate the temperature in one of two ways. You can use the Pop-and-Click technology, which activates one of four temperature control modes. Or you can set the exact temperature with the PAX app.

Image via PAX

PAX Era pods provide smokers with a variety of strains so you can customize your smoking experience. These pods are made with food-grade materials, so they're always safe to use. To ensure you're getting the best high possible, PAX flash-freezes its cannabis at the peak of harvest and extracts it without any harsh chemical solvents. This clean process preserves all the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes for a high-potency, perfectly balanced full-flower experience. Plus, PAX pods are tested to medical standards and certified free from harmful heavy metals, toxins, and contaminants.

This summer, choose the PAX ERA PRO and know you're getting the best, most discreet high possible.