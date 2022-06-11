Don't let the Pixar propaganda fool you, folks. We have to remain woke on this one. The new Lightyear movie is a hoax. The Disney and Pixar media machine will try and tell you that this upcoming movie is Buzz Lightyear's first outing as a solo star, but they don't want you to know the truth. Look at the grainy image below for proof.

That's right; there was a Buzz Lightyear cartoon years ago that no one talks about. Now ask yourself, why would Disney want to hide such a crucial piece of information related to the history of animated space travel? You got it; they feared Dreamworks would make it to the animated moon first. Hell, even the Dreamworks logo is fake. This whole thing goes deeper than you realize. How was Stanley Kubrick involved in this? Who watches the watchmen?

If you want to know more about this Buzz Lightyear series that isn't even on Disney +, check out the video linked above from Defunctland's YouTube page. Now, if anyone asks for me, just let them know that I had nothing to do with Cyrstal Pepsi, and I don't even know where all that tin foil came from.