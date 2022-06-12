This kid-made Adventure Playground is a helicopter parent's nightmare

The Adventure Playground in Berkeley, California was built by children in 1979. Take one look at the photos of the playground in all its haphazard glory, and you'll see why it's a helicopter parent's nightmare. It's a place for non-helicopter parents to let their kids run free and explore many painted wooden shacks and handmade structures such as a zipline where you stand on a wooden box suspended from a rope to get from A to B. The staff at the playground even rewards kids who help clean up by giving them saws, hammers, and paint to use on scrap wood. It's located here.