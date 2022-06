In this footage, the UK's "fastest ferry" tears into Belmont Port in Unst in the Shetland Islands. This was years ago, yet "Shetland Drift" is still not a major motion picture or video game franchise? And they say capitalism is the most efficient allocator of resources.

You may nonetheless wish to avail yourself of YouTube's 2x speed feature.

Shetland Drift

Here's MV Bigga up close: