Trump's Labor Statistics pick has painting of Nazi battleship behind his desk

After a weak jobs report suggested a slowing economy, President Trump fired the messenger and chose E.J. Antoni to run the numbers instead at the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Antoni is chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation and, it was soon observed, has a painting of a big Nazi battleship on the wall behind his desk. Try sinking this Bismarck, liberals!

Some people online claim the painting is of the USS New Jersey, but it's the Bismarck, as made obvious by the photograph in the German archives that the painting traces.

Moreover, the specific print, spread over five canvases, is available on eBay for $119, among other places, all of which specify that it is the Bismarck. You can get it for $20 from Amazon on a single board. It's listed as the Bismarck there, too. Should any Nazi militaria fans in your circle have a birthday coming up, you have excellent options when it comes to this famous boat, sunk by the British in 1941. A search of these stores, Google and other places found no version of this image sold as the USS New Jersey.