The music cues, the color grading, the command of terror and irony alike: all the signifiers of an A24 trailer feast here on the remains of Mike Myers' numbing 2003 production of Cat in the Hat. YourMovieSucksDOTorg:
The terrible Mike Myers "Cat in the Hat" movie as a disturbing A24 horror movie
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- a24
- dr seuss
- mashups
- remixes
This Tom Jones / Blink-182 mash-up is not unusual — it's great
Get in the pit and do the Carlton! READ THE REST
Dirty Dancing's final dance improved with the Muppet Show theme
Amanda (@Pandamoanimum on Twitter, Ko-Fi) made this simple yet astounding mashup. READ THE REST
Complete collection of George Carlin's Thomas the Tank Engine, spiced up with his comedy
George Carlin performed the voiceovers on the U.S. release of Thomas and Friends, proving himself an able childrens' storyteller. A YouTuber named JAW2 cleverly and seamlessly interposed some of Carlin's spicier comedy to create a truly surreal and striking alt-Thomas (previously at Boing Boing). Today I learn there are now seven (!) of these magical… READ THE REST
Score this headlamp for 21% off and never be without a burst of brightness
Summer is here, which means we're spending less time under blankets and more time under stars. And, while we're no longer chasing the sun quite as fast, sometimes random household chores do need an extra flash of light here and there. This One80 LED Headlamp will help you get the darker things done so you can get back… READ THE REST
Generate secure passwords and keep your current ones secure for $25
From your music streaming subscriptions and bank accounts to your work laptop, passwords unlock the most vital things in our lives. Unfortunately, that's a mess to track unless you're exceptionally organized or have some intricate communication system for your passwords and logins. If you aren't, you might deal with many forgotten unique passwords, annoying security questions, and botched password… READ THE REST
This Hulkman jump starter can really save the day
From tripping on your shoelace to dropping your phone in the toilet, life is full of disappointing moments — it's just the way it is. But why is it that your car never breaks down when you have a day full of absolutely nothing to do or nowhere to be? Talk about throwing a wrench… READ THE REST