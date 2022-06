English speakers typically write hahaha to express laughter in an online message. They'll also use LMAO and LMFAO. In Nigeria, there's LWKM and LWKMD which means "Laugh wan kill me" and "Laugh wan kill me die."

The language website Preply has put together a compendium of the ways people laugh in 25 other languages, including Portuguese (kkkkk and rsrsrs), Spanish (jajaja), and Ukrainain (ахахахах).