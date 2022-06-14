Watch the tense moment when a stray dog jumped into a zoo's gorilla habitat

On Sunday, a stray dog jumped into a gorilla habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The gorilla appeared to be in no mood for guests. Fortunately, zoo staff managed to keep the two apart and rescue the dog from the enclosure. From USA Today:

"Animal caregivers have given the dog a shelter name of 'Mighty Joe Young.' We are so glad no one was hurt," the Humane Society tweeted Monday. In the 1949 film and its 1998 remake, a young woman helps a primate be protected by poachers.

Officials took "Mighty Joe" back to the Humane Society's Escondido Campus while conducting a search for its owner. He was one of two dogs that got loose in the park on Sunday.