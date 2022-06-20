I remember the first kit I bought that came with a LEGO brick separator, and I was a bit baffled. I must have dozens of them, and I've never actually found the tool to be that useful — this video has changed my opinion.
A masterclass in using the LEGO brick separator
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- lego
Enjoy looking at this realistic Lego man model
North of the Border decided that what the world needs is a realistically-rendered Lego man, replete with wrinkles and other signifiers of human frailty and decay. "I'm sorry," he says. READ THE REST
Whatever you do, don't use these illegal Lego techniques!
In this video, illegal Lego is identified and explained. It's not cheap knockoffs at hand, but supposedly inappropriate building methods and techniques. You may not be arrested by the Lego police for your unconventional builds, but the shame… overwhelms. People called my builds illegal… I took it personally and made this video! And you for… READ THE REST
How to spin a Lego wheel at 19,000 RPM by hand
The Brick Experiment Channel posts videos about doing interesting things with Lego bricks. Last year they made a gear train with 186 Lego gears. The motor spun at 375 RPM. Each gear reduced the RPM. The fourth gear spun at 1 RPM. The final gear ratio was 1.034 googol:1. The latest video goes in the… READ THE REST
Upgrade your on-the-go audio enjoyment with nearly half-off on these JBL earbuds
Having a pair of reliable headphones has become as essential as having your phone, wallet, and keys when leaving the house. However, not all wireless headphones are created equal. Some don't have the goods to deliver high-quality audio, and others can end up costing you hundreds of dollars. Fortunately, there is a perfect solution that bridges this… READ THE REST
This Ultra-Discreet Bong Looks Just Like A Water Bottle
At this point, most people have no problem with a grown adult enjoying cannabis. It's 2022, not 1992. That being said, if you're a grown adult enjoying cannabis in 2022, it's probably time to ditch the goofy bongs that make you look like a cliché. If you're ready for something more grown-up and sophisticated, you… READ THE REST
This laser-guided, efficient robot vacuum is just $259.99
When your week is winding down, and the floor is littered with dog hair, abandoned toys from your toddler, and everyday household dust, the last thing you want to do is summon the energy to plug in and use your old push vacuum. Plus, some homeowners have physical conditions preventing them from using upright vacuums. Thankfully,… READ THE REST