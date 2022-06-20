There's a Trigun CG remake in the works

Anime is mainstream these days. The era of waiting weeks to download fan subs to finish your favorite series may be over, but that doesn't mean modern fans aren't as passionate as their forebears. I'd even argue that thanks to the proliferation of services like Crunchyroll, anime fans of modernity might edge out the OGs when it comes to investment. There's just so much anime- from various genres- that one could build their entertainment diet around Japanese animation.

However, I find that newer fans often dismiss the classic series that erected their ivory tower. Unless they've weathered the eras and survived to the present- like Dragonball, One Piece, and Hunter X Hunter– anime fans relegate older series to the categories of "unwatchable" or "overhyped" far too often. I believe that when it comes to the former, modern fans feel an aversion to older art styles. Whenever a classic series gets a contemporary coat of paint, fans usually change their tune.

Trigun appears to be the next series to receive a modern update. According to Gizmodo, Trigun will receive CG adaptation, via Studio Orange, on Crunchyroll.