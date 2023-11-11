Will Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender break the live-action curse?

Ghost in the Shell. Cowboy Bebop. Death Note. You'd be hard-pressed to find an iconic piece of animation that actually survived the jump to live action, but that hasn't stopped Netflix from trying their utmost to cast this curse off. To that end, Netflix has just released the first trailer for its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, which – at the risk of jinxing it – doesn't actually look all that bad. At the very least, they hired an actual costume designer this time around.

Still, absolutely anything would be better than the M. Night Shyamalan version.