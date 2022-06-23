Keep your home from getting stinky this summer with this NASA-inspired device

As the weather warms up, things tend to get more pungent, shall we say. One wrong move and the fridge gets left wide open, and you're stuck with a house that smells like trash and broken dreams. Even if something so drastic doesn't happen, smells pile up quickly, and it's challenging to part ways with them. This VentiFresh ECO PLUS is a great way to stop stenches in their path.

Ready for an odor-free abode? Inspired by NASA's use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station, this baby rids your home of odor through natural photosynthesis (so you too can breathe like a healthy plant) to give you and your family cleaner breathing air. It then gives odors the true TKO with a layer of UV-C light and UV-A light; last week's fish fry never knew what hit it.

Speaking of space (this time volume, not stratosphere), if you're worried about saving space, this little guy is super tiny, so you'll never take up the precious room in your home you can't afford to part with.

Going from funky to fresh is super easy. Just plug it in, attach the gel pad on the bottom, plug in to stand by, and press again to switch between Quiet and Turbo mode; that's it, no joke. It's almost as easy as what you did to make your house stink in the first place (again, no judgment, we swear). Need more proof of just how excellent the VentiFresh Plus is? Ask the 1,081 backers on Indiegogo who raised $111,813. They've unclogged their noses pretty well by now.

Find out what Engadget, E27, and Techseen are raving about. Get the VentiFresh ECO PLUS: Next-Gen Odor Eliminator: 2-Pack, which includes two gel pads, USB cables, eco rings, and quick guides, for $119.99 (Reg. $176).

Prices subject to change.