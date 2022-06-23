The Fall of Númenor is a "new" book from J.R.R. Tolkien

It's as close to an Amazon Lord of the Rings tie-in you'll get from the deathless J.R.R. Tolkien: a new volume drawn from notes, footnotes and appendices covering the era of Middle-Earth in which the forthcoming TV spectacular dwells. Behold The Fall of Númenor.

Brian Sibley:

As my many friends in the Tolkien Society will understand, it has been a great honour to have been entrusted with the task of bringing together J.R.R. Tolkien's writings (under the editorship of Christopher Tolkien) relating to the dramatic history spanning the Second Age of Middle-earth. I hope that this opportunity to read, as a single narrative, an account of those years, will provide a new appreciation of how the monumental events of the Second Age were to impact on those told in The Lord of the Rings.

Also for Tolkien aficionados, there is the glorious gift of ten new colour plates by Alan Lee, featuring scenes – such as the building of Barad-dûr and Galadriel leading the Elves through Khazad-dûm – that this master illustrator hasn't previously had the opportunity to depict.