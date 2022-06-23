Turn an old Android phone into a web server

Using a clunky old desktop as a dev box? Wasting money every month on the cloud? Trash it all and use an old phone instead—so long as you're OK with its very specific environment and limitations. The instructions focus on Ruby frameworks but once you have Termux up and running a more generic LAMP stack is surely a one-liner away. If you like living dangerously, you can even expose it to the internet!

If you've watched Mr Robot, you know that the internet can be a dangerous place. That is a lot more true if you have a web server open to the internet. Within a few hours of opening up the server, it was already being crawled by all sorts of things. Most are innocuous indexing robots, but some are definitively not so nice…