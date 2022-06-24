Texas' indicted Attorney General sends employees home to celebrate America's loss of citizen rights

Indicted Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton is declaring today a holiday and celebrating the dramatic loss of rights that the citizens in the United States of America suffered today.

Star-Telegram:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent employees home on Friday to "celebrate" the overturning of Roe. v Wade, according to an email sent throughout the agency. In the email, Paxton said the day will be an annual holiday at the state agency "to commemorate the sanctity of life." "Today we celebrate life and the protection of the unborn with the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade," the email said. The Office of the Attorney General offices will be closed for the day and employees should plan not to work after noon, the email said.