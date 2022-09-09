At Texas Gov. Abbott's direction, a state agency abused a child

An eighth grader was pulled from his Texas middle school and grilled by state inquisitors from the Department of Family and Protective Services, an agency charged by Gov. Abbott to terrorize people receiving gender-affirming care, their families, and doctors. Left shaking and distraught, the young man is now suffering anxiety after being subject to an hour of bigoted and authoritarian questioning of his gender identity.

Perhaps Gov. Abbott's plan to prevent child abuse is to pre-abuse the children? This kid's mother described him as "thriving" before the State of Texas' intervention.

Jezebel: