Ave Maria, Florida resident Denise Prues heard a bustle in her hedgerow and spotted an alligator on a leisurely crawl. "Oh my god," she exclaimed, capturing the sight on video (below). Moments later, the gator noticed a couple puttering up on a golf cart and took off toward them.

The animal went in for a bite but the quick-witted driver swerved out of harm's way and sped off. The disappointed reptile wandered woefully back to the nearby lake. See ya later, alligator.

(WFLA)