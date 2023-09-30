Emotional support alligator denied admission to baseball game

Joie Henney tried to take his Emotional Support Animal (ESA), an alligator named Wally, to a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, but was told that Wally would be denied entrance. Link to the article on CNN.com here.

"So we bought tickets and Wally has been into other baseball games, so we assumed that it was OK," Henney said. "We never asked or checked with it, but they only allow service animals, such as dogs and horses, into the stadium, not ESA animals.

I'd like to know what baseball stadiums allowed Wally to enter.

Henney says Wally would be a gentle and well behaved baseball fan.