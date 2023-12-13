Exceedingly rare and incredibly cute all-white alligator born in Florida

This super-cute and rare all-white alligator with baby blue eyes was just hatched at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. It may be one of just seven in the world today. This darling creature has leucism, a genetic condition that results in an abnormally reduced pigmentation (different than albinism in which there is no pigment at all). The newborn is a direct descendant of a nest of Leucistic alligators found in a Louisiana swamp in 1987.

"The new baby female leucistic alligator and her normal colored brother, born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, weigh 96 grams and are currently 49 cm long," Gatorland reports.

The alligator will go on display early next year.



(BBC)