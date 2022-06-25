Ohio lawyer/prosecutor's license suspended for repeatedly driving in the nude

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended lawyer Scott Blauvelt's license to practice indefinitely after he was caught five times driving naked. Court documents show that Blauvelt—who has served as a prosecutor in Butler County and the city of Hamilton, Ohio—said "has engaged in similar behavior at other times but was not caught by police," according to the Cincinnati Enquirer:

Blauvelt started a two-year program to treat compulsive sexual-behavior disorder in May 2021, according to court records.

"I don't want to do this [the public indecency] anymore," Blauvelt said at a court hearing. He also testified that he believes the condition will be a problem for the rest of his life.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct said in a report that with treatment Blauvelt may eventually find a way to stop the behavior, but he has not reached that goal yet and "cannot offer any assurance that he will not engage in the same or similar conduct in the future."