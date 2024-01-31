Defeated, Donald Trump searches for a new lawyer

In a message on his social network, Donald Trump announced his search for a lawyer.

After losing $83 million to E. Jean Carroll for mercilessly defaming the journalist, continuing even during the trial, Donald is looking for new representation. In a social media message, he announced the search, decried the judge, and declared any lawyer willing to work for him "CRAZY" or "A TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT." I can guess which he'll find.

It isn't uncommon for a client to seek different representation during an appeal, but the discussion around Trump's prior lawyer Alina Habba's incompetence has been overwhelming.