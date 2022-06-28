Get ready for a stage version of "My Neighbor Totoro" from Jim Henson's Creature Shop and the Royal Shakespeare Company

When news of Hayao Miyazaki's upcoming retirement hit the internet, young and old animation fans felt pangs of sorrow as the curtains began to close on the acclaimed director's career. With a copious amount of classics under his belt- including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle– Miyazaki isn't just one of the most famous names in Japanese animation but a living benchmark in the medium on a global level. Although the prospect of losing new Miyazaki films still stings in the breast of his fans, several announcements over the last year prove the director's work will continue to enrapture fans for decades to come.

Earlier this year, the Tokyo Imperial Theater announced a stage version of Spirited Away that runs through July. Now, according to Deadline, Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company and Jim Henson's Creature Shop are joining forces to create a stage version of Miyazaki's beloved My Neighbour Totoro.