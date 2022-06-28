I've been having fun playing the web-based demo version of Townscaper, which lets you build a town just by clicking your mouse wherever you want. It's fun to see what the "instant town-building toy" makes when you click a space.
Townscaper lets you build a village with nothing but mouse clicks
