Samuel L. Jackson's long-rumored not-dead Jedi character is still rumored to be not-dead

People in the Star Wars universe only stay dead when the merchandising opportunities deem it so. Apparently, sales of purple kyber crystals have stalled at Disney's Galaxies Edge or something, and so one of Star Wars' biggest chumps is rumored to be making his big return, in the show about a chump.

Mace Windu was portrayed by Jackson in the Star Wars prequels. Most notable was his purple lightsaber, bestowed upon Windu because Jackson wanted one. Windu's singular achievement is not getting offed instantly by an old man, unlike the rest of his posse. Instead, Mace got tossed out a window like a fool, never expecting a kid he treated like dirt to stab him in the back.

Purple.

Fandom Wire: