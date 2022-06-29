Samuel L. Jackson's long-rumored not-dead Jedi character is still rumored to be not-dead

People in the Star Wars universe only stay dead when the merchandising opportunities deem it so. Apparently, sales of purple kyber crystals have stalled at Disney's Galaxies Edge or something, and so one of Star Wars' biggest chumps is rumored to be making his big return, in the show about a chump.
Mace Windu was portrayed by Jackson in the Star Wars prequels. Most notable was his purple lightsaber, bestowed upon Windu because Jackson wanted one. Windu's singular achievement is not getting offed instantly by an old man, unlike the rest of his posse. Instead, Mace got tossed out a window like a fool, never expecting a kid he treated like dirt to stab him in the back.
Purple.
The Disney+ series follows bounty hunter Boba Fett as he makes himself the new crime lord of Jabba the Hutt's former territory. Boba Fett was played by Temuera Morrison in the show. The show premiered on December 29, 2021, and ran for seven episodes until February 9, 2022. Although it wasn't as well-liked as other Star Wars-based shows, it had its fair share of fans. Now a fresh report by Giant Freakin Robot suggests that The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 is in the making and moreover, Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly returning as Mace Windu.
The website Giant Freakin Robot reports that the show The Book of Boba Fett would get a second season and the show " is in the works". Further, their source reveals that Samuel L. Jackson would be returning as Mace Windu in the show. While no official announcement to this effect has been made, this news has to be taken with a pinch of salt. Fans shouldn't get their hopes up until the official word is in.