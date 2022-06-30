Disney's new $5000 Star Wars cocktail

Only available to passengers on the Disney "Wish" cruise ship, the Kaiburr Crystal comes in a camtono and will cost you $5k. I am not sure if you get to keep the camtono, which could potentially still be used to make ice cream.

Gizmondo:

Yes, you read that headline correctly: a $5,ooo drink. It comes served in a camtono, the bounty hunter accessory container most recently featured on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett—which you can find it on Ebay for far less. So why is this drink, served only on the Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Wish, so special?

Camtono aside, that's still a mystery—as are the ingredients in the drink, dubbed "the Kaiburr Crystal," which, again, goes for $5,000 and can only be ordered if you already happen to be sailing aboard the Wish. Star Wars fans with money to burn in this economy can take a taste of what one could assume to be rejuvenating Grogu blood for that price tag. No wonder Moff Gideon was on a mission. (Also: what an interesting Disney+ afterlife for the retrofitted ice-cream maker used for a moment in The Empire Strikes Back.)