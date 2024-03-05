Jet pilot over the alcohol limit before transatlantic flight

Delta airlines pilot Lawrence Russell, 63, was found to be over the alcohol limit before flying a jet from Edinburgh to New York on 16 June last year. Worse, he was drinking Jägermeister.

Russell, a captain with Delta Airlines, was later arrested following a failed breath test. The pilot was remanded in custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to reporting for duty as a pilot while being impaired through drink or drugs. The court heard the alcohol level in the pilot's blood sample was "not less than 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood". The legal limit is just 20mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood

If you're going to overdo it on some vile continental liqueur, at least make it Goldschläger. And stay put in the bar.

