Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turns 35 in 2024 which means that she's eligible to be the United States President, according to the Constitution. Last night, Colbert put her on the spot with the question and she did seem slightly cagey:

"I think we need to focus on keeping our democracy, for anybody to be president," she said. Colbert pressed and she dodged again with a smile and repeated "I don't know about all that."