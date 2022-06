Here is a hilarious moment when TikTok user km.queenx realizes she plucked the wrong cat off the street thinking it was hers. "George, I thought you were on the loose, I have a cat in my car!" she tells her kitty who she discovers behind a door. Then, laughing hysterically, she leads us out to her car, where her cat's doppelganger is hanging out. "I stole someone's cat. That's not George. Why does it look like George?"

Front page thumbnail image: Korosi Francois-Zoltan / shutterstock.com