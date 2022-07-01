Pastor masturbated outside Florida Starbucks, say cops

A Florida pastor accused of masturbating on the patio outside an Osceola County Starbucks was arrested last week, reports WEAR TV. The man was charged with Exposure of Sexual Organs after being identified by investigators working on the case since May; he "previously had similar charges that occurred at the same location," the unbylined author writes.

From the Osceola County Sherriff:

On May 09, 2022, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a report of a male exposing his sexual organs while masturbating on the patio of Starbucks located at 1041 W Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit investigated the allegations, and it was determined Mr. Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was the subject. In addition, the investigation revealed that Mr. Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges that occurred at the same location.

It should suffice to say that one absolutely should not help oneself to lattes left on the patios of Starbuckses in Kissimmee.