In this Primitive Technology video, John Plant processes iron bacteria into prills and then cast them in a clay mold to create a crude but effective iron blade. It's a long, painstaking process (e.g. 10 hours of sharpening just to get a usable edge!), but hey, iron age, baby!
Creating a knife using iron bacteria
